Thinly traded nano cap CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) jumps 19% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced collaboration with WPD Pharmaceuticals to develop several preclinical COVID-19 candidates, including WP112, that WPD in-licensed from Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) ( +5% premarket).

MBRX rocketed 126% yesterday after announcing encouraging results on WP112 in cell culture.

WP112 is a prodrug of 2-DG (a prodrug is an inactive compound that is metabolized in the body to produce the active drug) that Moleculin says may have therapeutic potential in COVID-19 since 2-DG inhibits glycolysis which prevents the coronavirus from replicating. In its normal state, though, it is metabolized too quickly to be effective. WP112 is only metabolized once it is inside the cell, enabling much higher tissue and organ concentrations of 2-DG.