Bank of America turns constructive on Nike (NYSE:NKE) with a price objective boost to $95 from $90.

The firm says it sees Nike's China Playbook as back on track after the 10-Q detailed that 95% of Nike owned and partner stores are now open with retail traffic increasing on a week over week basis as of early April.

The $95 PO from BofA is based on 31X to 32X the FY22 EPS of $3.00 given impressive momentum despite COVID-19 headwinds.