General Electric (NYSE:GE) says its preliminary view of Q1 results indicates adjusted EPS will be "materially below" previous guidance of ~$0.10/share due to negative impacts of Covid-19.

The company expects industrial free cash flow to come in "near" prior guidance of negative $2B.

GE says adjusted EPS deteriorated more than FCF primarily because of non-cash and timing items in its aviation, renewable energy and GE Capital businesses.

GE also is withdrawing 2020 financial guidance because of uncertainty over the virus impact.

"With net proceeds of about $20B from the BioPharma transaction now in hand, we have more flexibility to de-risk and further strengthen our balance sheet," CEO Lawrence Culp says.