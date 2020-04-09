NRZ, RIG among premarket gainers

Seeking Alpha
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +68% on inhalable treatment for COVID-19.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +43% after stay-at-home effect on sales.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +37%.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +30%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +32%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) +25% on agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals to develop several preclinical drug candidates.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +24%.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +25%.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +23% on study of remestemcel-L.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +22% after shaking off bear call and raising funds through sale-leaseback deals.

Apache (NYSE:APA) +20%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +16%.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +14%.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) +15%.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) +14%.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +14% as Pfizer and BioNTech advancing COVID-19 vaccine, trials imminent.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +13%.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +11% on long-term growth.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +13%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +13%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) +12%.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) +11%.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +13%.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) +11%.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +8%.

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) +11%.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +11%.