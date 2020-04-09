NRZ, RIG among premarket gainers

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +68% on inhalable treatment for COVID-19.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +43% after stay-at-home effect on sales.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +37% .

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +30% .

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +32% .

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) +25% on agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals to develop several preclinical drug candidates.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +24% .

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +25% .

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +23% on study of remestemcel-L.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +22% after shaking off bear call and raising funds through sale-leaseback deals.

Apache (NYSE:APA) +20% .

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +16% .

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +14% .

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) +15% .

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) +14% .

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +14% as Pfizer and BioNTech advancing COVID-19 vaccine, trials imminent.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +13% .

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +11% on long-term growth.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +13% .

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +13% .

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) +12% .

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) +11% .

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +13% .

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) +11% .

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +8% .

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) +11% .