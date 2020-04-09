NRZ, RIG among premarket gainers

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +68% on inhalable treatment for COVID-19.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +43% after stay-at-home effect on sales.
Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +37%.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +30%.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +32%.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) +25% on agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals to develop several preclinical drug candidates.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +24%.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +25%.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +23% on study of remestemcel-L.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +22% after shaking off bear call and raising funds through sale-leaseback deals.
Apache (NYSE:APA) +20%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +16%.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +14%.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) +15%.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) +14%.
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +14% as Pfizer and BioNTech advancing COVID-19 vaccine, trials imminent.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +13%.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +11% on long-term growth.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +13%.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +13%.
Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) +12%.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) +11%.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +13%.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) +11%.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +8%.
The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) +11%.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +11%.
