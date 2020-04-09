RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reports consolidated same-store sales declined 14.7% to $36.1M in Q2.

Total club and restaurant sales fell 9.8% to $39.8M.

Nightclubs sales -15.3% to $31M and same-store sales slipped 14.8%.

Bombshells restaurant sales rose 17% to $8.8M and same-store sales dropped 13.8%.

Total and same-store sales were up 11.8% and 5.3% through the first 10 weeks of 2Q20 until mid-March when the impact of the pandemic factored in across the restaurant and hospitality sectors.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on business levels, the company furloughed more than 1,900 employees and reduced pay of the ~100 remaining employees to 75% of previous levels with plans to drop to 50% through the end of May.

The company eliminated discretionary spending, obtained three-month payment deferrals from both major lenders and deferral agreements with others and some of the landlords in the small number of locations where subsidiaries pay rent and also filed for business interruption insurance claims.