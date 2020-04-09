Great Panther Mining (NYSEMKT:GPL) +10.7% pre-market as Q1 consolidated gold equivalent ounces reaches 34,725, up 134% Y/Y, driven by a full 2020 quarter of Tucano mine production and operational improvements.

Tucano produced 26,000 ounces of gold, +12% as result of higher plant throughput as well as improved gold recoveries.

Production at Guanajuato Mine reached 393,000 silver equivalent ounces, 11% higher, due to higher throughput, silver grades, and recoveries.

The company says that the temporary four-week suspension of Mexican operations in response to COVID-19, will affect ~2% of annual consolidated gold equivalent production.

Reaffirms Tucano production guidance for 2020, between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces.