AMC -3% as MKM cuts on likely bankruptcy

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 3% premarket, inching down toward the $3/share mark, after a downgrade to Sell at MKM Partners, from Neutral.
  • It's cut its target to match the Street low of $1 (70% more downside).
  • Bankruptcy looks likely, the firm says, given AMC's cash position and what looks like a zero-revenue environment for some time.
  • It expects theaters will be closed into August - a time frame for which AMC's liquidity can't hold up. And even a pleaded-for bailout wouldn't be a savior, analyst Eric Handler says, because "the weight of its balance sheet will make for tough sledding" considering high leverage.
  • AMC has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.
