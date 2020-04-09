Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) reports Q1 production jumped 43% Y/Y and 18% Q/Q to 330,864 oz., helped by the Detour Gold acquisition; excluding the impact of Detour Lake Mine, Q1 output rose 3% from the year-ago period.

Kirkland Lake says production growth again was driven by the Fosterville mine in Australia, which continues to achieve strong grade performance from the Swan Zone.

The company has suspended exploration drilling at all sites as part of Covid-19 protocols but says it still expects to carry out extensive drill programs at Fosterville, Macassa and Detour Lake during 2020.