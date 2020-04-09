MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) reaffirms FY20 revenue guidance of $100-102M (consensus: $100.18M) and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $12-13M.

Bill Korn, MTBC CFO: “~60% of our revenue is directly tied to the cash collected by our medical practice customers, which means our short-term revenue will decline as less patients visit their doctors during periods of social distancing. However, a limited portion of this steep decline is expected to be offset by a significant increase in the percentage of patient encounters that are being managed through a variety of telehealth technologies.”