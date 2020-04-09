Barna Capital says it will look to replace three board members at YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) that it says have failed in the mission to improve operating results at the company.

"We are looking to replace members with individuals who possess extensive experience in running a successful transportation company," notes the activist.

"We have complete trust in the executive management team and believe that they are on the right track to turn the company towards a brighter future. We would like to see some changes in middle and lower management who will drive better operational results."

Barna also disclosed a modest increase in its stake in YRC to 5.4% from 5.2%.

Shares of YRC are up 5.55% in early action. YRC also disclosed a new amendment to its credit agreement today.

SEC Form 8-K