As businesses emerge from the coronavirus-induced economic hibernation, small businesses could have higher credit card fees to deal with.

Mastercard (MA +1.3% ) and Visa (V +0.7% ) had planned to boost swipe fees on many merchants this year, and in some cases the changes would hit small businesses hardest, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

The two largest U.S. card networks periodically adjust their card fees and these changes were formulated before COVID-19 spread in the U.S.; the companies could delay or shelve the potential fee increases if the economy worsens, the people said.

Both have delayed the July fee changes that were scheduled to start this month because of the coronavirus.

Visa's plan includes raising interchange fees associated with many consumer credit cards for many of the smallest retailers while reducing them for many of the largest ones. Many restaurants, regardless of size, could also be affected.

Mastercard's potential plans include hiking fees for small grocery stores this summer, but keeping them steady for larger supermarkets. Visa, meanwhile, had plans to keep fees roughly unchanged for smaller grocery stores, but trim them for large supermarket chains this summer.

Visa also could change fees for restaurants starting in October; quick-service restaurants would pay more in interchange fees.