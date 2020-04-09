UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.3% ) will contribute $10M to fight the pandemic internationally where its UnitedHealthcare and Optum units operate.

Merck (MRK -1.0% ) to provide $3M through its global initiative Merck for Mothers to help health systems address the needs of pregnant women during the pandemic.

Cigna (CI -0.7% ) is providing medications to Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis to launch a 500-subject clinical trial evaluating malaria drugs and antibiotics for COVID-19.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN +6.0% ) is collaborating with VetNOW to provide veterinarians with a telemedicine platform.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has filed an application with South Korean regulators to launch a Phase 2 study evaluating NP-120 (ifenprodil) in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia.