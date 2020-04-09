Stocks pop as Fed moves outweigh massive job losses

Stocks march higher in early trade as investors look past ugly weekly jobless numbers to focus on the Fed's latest new programs to assist the coronavirus-wracked economy; Dow +2.3% , S&P 500 +2.2% , Nasdaq +1.7% .

The Fed plan would inject another $2.3T into businesses and revenue-strapped governments, and expand previously announced corporate lending programs to include some classes of riskier debt that had been excluded.

The latest sweeping steps take the Fed well beyond the lender-of-last-resort functions it played in the 2008 financial crisis.

The news overshadowed 6.6M jobless claims for the week ended April 4, duplicating the prior week's revised 6.6M reading.

European bourses also move higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +2.5% , Germany's DAX +2.4% and France's CAC +1.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors start higher, led by financials ( +5.5% ), materials ( +4.6% ) and energy ( +3.9% ).

WTI crude oil +6.4% to $26.71 on optimism that OPEC+ will agree to cut production at a meeting that starts today.

U.S. 10-year Treasury flat at 0.76%.