Sleep Number (SNBR +10.7% ) rallies after announcing measures to preserve liquidity, including suspending share repurchase activity and reducing capex.

UBS isn't quite as confident as the investors bidding up the stock today.

"While these aggressive steps are necessary, we believe SNBR still has meaningful fixed costs due to its vertically integrated operations (manufacturing & distribution facilities both carry fixed costs)," notes analyst Michael Lasser.

"It had rent expenses of ~90 mm in FY'19 (5% of sales). Further, its sales & earnings trajectory is very uncertain even after stores do eventually open. The mattress category (especially at the high end) is very economically sensitive. We think these factors will probably cause the stock to trade near trough valuations for the foreseeable future."