Short seller Spruce Point Management is bearish on clear aligner leader Align Technology (ALGN +1.3% ) seeing as much as 40 - 55% downside in the stock. Key points:

Stoked by patent expirations, third-party 3D printing labs are moving into the space which could transform clear aligners from "high tech" dental products to commodity status. Large dental practices are supposedly already evaluating alternative sources. 3M, for example, is offering lab fees as low as $500 - 600 per case to orthodontists, about 1/3 the price of ALGN.

Many orthodontists will set up 3D printers in their offices now that high-quality CAD/CAM software is available after key ALGN patents expired. The income potential is compelling, especially since many customers are dissatisfied with company over its aggressive pricing.

COVID-19 disruptions have created headwinds that will persist.