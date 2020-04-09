Energy stocks (XLE +3% ) are off to another strong start as OPEC+ opens its virtual meeting, apparently moving closer to a deal to curb production in an attempt to tackle the unparalleled impact of the coronavirus on demand.

May WTI crude +5.3% to $26.42/bbl; June Brent +5% to $34.49/bbl.

The OPEC "teleconference will be a make-or-break moment for the oil market," says Again Capital's John Kilduff.

Early equity gainers include SM +31.3% , RIG +28.6% , APA +25.8% , CRC +23.8% , MTDR +22.1% , NGL +20.5% , MUR +17.7% , BORR +16.5% , PAA +12.8% , OKE +11% , WTI +10.6% .

The S&P energy index is ~17% higher in April vs. the broader S&P 500's 6.5% advance.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, XES, FENY, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, IYE