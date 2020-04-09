Energy stocks (XLE +3%) are off to another strong start as OPEC+ opens its virtual meeting, apparently moving closer to a deal to curb production in an attempt to tackle the unparalleled impact of the coronavirus on demand.
May WTI crude +5.3% to $26.42/bbl; June Brent +5% to $34.49/bbl.
The OPEC "teleconference will be a make-or-break moment for the oil market," says Again Capital's John Kilduff.
Early equity gainers include SM +31.3%, RIG +28.6%, APA +25.8%, CRC +23.8%, MTDR +22.1%, NGL +20.5%, MUR +17.7%, BORR +16.5%, PAA +12.8%, OKE +11%, WTI +10.6%.
The S&P energy index is ~17% higher in April vs. the broader S&P 500's 6.5% advance.
ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, XES, FENY, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, IYE