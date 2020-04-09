The Fed fired another bazooka blast this morning. Whether or not moves such as buying junk bonds, bolstering the PPP, launching a Main Street lending program, and directly lending to municipalities will do anything to boost a locked-down economy is up for debate.
These actions combined with previous moves, however, would seemingly take the idea of a credit collapse off the table. Creditors of all sorts - banks (KBE +5.5%), equity REITs (IYR +6.1%), mortgage REITs (REM +16.8%), BDCs (BDCS +8.7%) are in major rally mode. The Financial SPDR's (XLF +5.1%) gain is more than double that of the S&P 500.
Some players: Bank of America (BAC +5.1%), Citigroup (C +9.8%), New York Community (NYCB +4.7%), KeyCorp (KEY +6.1%), Discover (DFS +9.8%), Synchrony (SYF +10.3%), Lincoln Financial (LNC +11.3%), Main Street Capital (MAIN +17.0%), New Rez (NRZ +22.0%), Armour (ARR +14.9%), Realty Income (O +11.2%), Ventas (VTR +16.1%), Tanger Factory (SKT +23.3%).