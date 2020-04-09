The Fed fired another bazooka blast this morning. Whether or not moves such as buying junk bonds, bolstering the PPP, launching a Main Street lending program, and directly lending to municipalities will do anything to boost a locked-down economy is up for debate.

These actions combined with previous moves, however, would seemingly take the idea of a credit collapse off the table. Creditors of all sorts - banks (KBE +5.5% ), equity REITs (IYR +6.1% ), mortgage REITs (REM +16.8% ), BDCs (BDCS +8.7% ) are in major rally mode. The Financial SPDR's (XLF +5.1% ) gain is more than double that of the S&P 500.