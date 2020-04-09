Unlike some other central banks, Fed Chair Powell isn't urging banks to stop paying dividends to shareholders.

"Banks are highly capitalized, far highly capitalized than they were in the financial crisis," he said during the Q&A section of a webcast speech.

"I don't think it's appropriate at this point," he said, referring to asking banks to suspend dividends.

The Fed's main focus now is ensuring the flow of credit, he also said.

From the prepared section of the speech: "There's every reason to believe that when economic recovery returns, it will be robust."

He explains that the central bank is using its emergency powers to make sure the "recovery is as vigorous as possible" and will use its tools "forcefully, proactively, and aggressively."

Its emergency powers, which the Fed can only use with the consent of the Treasury secretary, are "lending powers, not spending powers," he emphasizes. Once the economy recovers, those tools will be "put away," he said.

The recovery "does depend on people staying home and staying healthy to make sure the virus is under control," he said.

Of course he expects Q2 to be very weak and very low in economic output. Currently, the Fed's economists expect the recovery to start in the second half of the year, but it's too early to say exactly when that will happen.

Stocks pare their gains, with the Nasdaq up 0.3% vs. a 2.4% rise earlier in the session; the S&P rises 1.5% and the Dow gains 1.5%. 10-year Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 0.75%.

Previously: Fed fires up another $2.3T of loans to keep credit flowing (April 9)

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL