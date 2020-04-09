EnQuest (OTCPK:ENQUF) slashes its 2020 spending plans for the second time in under a month, due to plunging oil prices

The company expects to break even at an average price for its production of $33/barrel of oil equivalent this year, translating as $25/boe for the rest of the year given its Q1 revenue.

With operating expenditure slashed to $335M for the year, down 36% from its original plans, it expects to achieve operating costs of $15/boe of production.

EnQuest's cost expectations assume it meets its output target for the year, which it had already lowered to 57,000-63,000 boe/d.

EnQuest's overall production last year was 69,000 boe/d, +24% Y/Y, though reported a net loss of $449M, reflecting impairment of $562M, largely as a result of reduced production and oil price expectations.

It now expects capital expenditure this year of $120M, roughly half its original plans.

Expects Kraken to produce 30,000-35,000 b/d this year