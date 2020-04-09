Gold futures rally (XAUUSD:CUR) to their highest levels since late 2012, helped by a declining U.S. dollar on the back of the Fed's aggressive new lending plans which aim to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

June Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) +2.5% to $1,726.30/oz., the highest intraday level since November 2012; for the week, the yellow metal is on track to gain more than 5%.

Also, June silver +3.6% to $15.75/oz.

The "takeaway for gold is extreme bullish," Jeff Wright, executive VP of GoldMining Inc., tells MarketWatch. "This will lead over the long term to a much weaker U.S. dollar... which is good for gold."

"The virus has driven [central banks] to aggressive monetary policy stimulus and that's driving investors into gold," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo says. "Safe-haven demand has been increasing [and] we're seeing a lot of inflows into exchange traded funds."

Mining shares are pushing higher: GOLD +6.6% , NEM +10.7% , KGC +7.6% , AUY +7.2% , AU +10.8% , GFI +9.6% , IAG +8.8% , PAAS +9.4% , AG +10% , EXK +9.1% , WPM +7.8% .

