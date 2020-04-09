Richardson Electronics rallies 7.5% post Q3 results

Richardson Electronics (RELL +7.5% ) reported Q3 sales decline of 2% Y/Y to $38.3M, due to lower sales in PMT from softness in the power grid tube business and the effect of COVID-19 on China shipments.

Healthcare sales were down overall due to continued lower equipment sales in Latin America.

Sales by segment: PMT $29M (-2.5% Y/Y); Canvys $7.2M (+3.5% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.1M (-11.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall gross margin: Total increased 160 bps to 33.1%; PMT increased 120 bps to 31.6%; Canvys was flat at 32.8% and Healthcare increased 1,210 bps 38.1%.

Operating income was $11K compared to an operating loss of $0.8M Y/Y.

Cash and investments were $43.9M, down 4.8% Q/Q.

The Company declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend/share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend/share to holders of Class B common stock payable on May. 27, 2020.

The Company spent $0.4M on capex primarily related to our IT System, Facilities and LaFox manufacturing business.

Previously: Richardson Electronics reports Q3 results (April 8)

Previously: Richardson Electronics declares $0.06 dividend (April 8)