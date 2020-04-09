Oil prices (CL1:COM) ramp up following reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a deal on deep production cuts.

Cuts could be as large as 20M bbl/day, Reuters reports, citing an unidentified Russian source and an OPEC source.

Update at 1:10 PM ET: Reuters reports OPEC as having an agreement in principle on a 10M barrel/day cut in production in May and June.

May WTI +12% to $28.36/bbl; June Brent +8.5% to $35.79/bbl.

The reported deal comes as a virtual meeting between OPEC and its allies kicked off.

