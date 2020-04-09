Morgan Stanley (MS +5.9% ) CEO James Gorman says he has fully recovered from COVID-19, Reuters reports, citing a video sent to the bank's employees today.

He tested positive for the virus and had been fully cleared by doctors more than a week ago, he said.

Gorman, who started to experience flu-like symptoms in mid-March, is currently working remotely from home.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman said Gorman's illness wasn't disclosed publicly because it wasn't considered material since the illness didn't incapacitate him.

The spokesman said that Gorman led every one of the bank's daily operating committee calls since testing positive for COVID-19.