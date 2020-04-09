On a strong day for the market as a whole, Carvana (CVNA +15.6%) rallies after getting some attention from Wells Fargo.
The firm added Carvana to its list of high-growth players with attractive long-term entry points due to market dislocation.
Analyst Zachary Fadem also notes that Carvana has a long cash runway of 15 months after recent financing actions.
"We believe CVNA’s recently improved capital position (post $600M equity offering) and $2B increase/extension of CVNA’s loan purchase program with Ally considerably de-risk NT investor concerns," he writes.
WF bumps its price target on Carvana up to $75 from $50.
Now read: Carvana: Massive Capital Raise »