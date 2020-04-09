On a strong day for the market as a whole, Carvana (CVNA +15.6% ) rallies after getting some attention from Wells Fargo.

The firm added Carvana to its list of high-growth players with attractive long-term entry points due to market dislocation.

Analyst Zachary Fadem also notes that Carvana has a long cash runway of 15 months after recent financing actions.

"We believe CVNA’s recently improved capital position (post $600M equity offering) and $2B increase/extension of CVNA’s loan purchase program with Ally considerably de-risk NT investor concerns," he writes.

WF bumps its price target on Carvana up to $75 from $50.