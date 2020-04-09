Foxconn ready for its Wisconsin incentives

In a filing with Wisconsin's economic development arm, Hon Hai/Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) says it hired enough employees last year to qualify for the state's subsidies.

Foxconn said it directly employed 600 people in the state and 550 qualified for subsidies, above the 520 people required in the contract.

The company also said it had spent over $280M on the project.

If the numbers are accurate, Foxconn would meet its incentive targets for the first time and receive around $50M.

When the plant was announced in 2017, Wisconsin promised $3B in incentives over 10 years. Foxconn has since significantly edited its plans for the factory.

Wisconsin will submit Foxconn's report to an independent auditor as required by the contract. The review could take months.