Expecting a several-quarter "rough patch" in commercial real estate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone downgrades CBRE Group (CBRE +0.5% ) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK +3.2% ) to Neutral from Overweight.

He keeps Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL +5.1% ) at Overweight.

Still likes the intermediate-to-long-term prospects for all three companies. For the CRE sector, near-term earnings will be difficult to predict and "EBITDA drawdowns will be substantial on a Y/Y basis."

While CBRE has the largest global platform, highest margins, and a strong balance sheet, the stock "carries the highest valuation, and we think EBITDA will still face sizable drawdowns due to higher amount of sales/promote income that was expected in 2020 (and will unlikely transpire)," Paolone writes.

CWK may have the most to gain in the rebound due to its smaller size, but it's "also the riskiest name in the pack, though, because of its financial leverage." It was also set to spend a lot in 2020 to revamp the organization to fatten margins.

JLL is "most interesting" due to the "outsized downward re-rating the stock has seen in light of fears over integration of its 2019 HFF acquisition." Paolone sees the re-rating as overdone and expects JLL to be able to retain the talent it planned to keep in the deal.

Still prefers commercial real estate service stocks to the residential brokerage names such as Realogy and ReMax.

From Quant ratings perspective, JLL ranks as Very Bullish, CBRE also come in Very Bullish, CWK rates Neutral,