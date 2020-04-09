Tupperware Brands (TUP +53.7% ) soars after revealing an organization redesign aimed at driving long-term sales and profitability growth.

The company says the reset leadership team will focus on stabilizing core business, accelerating customer and sales force acquisition and activity levels, as well as improving efficiency by separating commercial functions from back-office functions.

The company says it will share more information on the details of the organizational redesign in the Q1 earnings release to be released on April 29.

Source: Press Release