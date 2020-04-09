BP's (BP -2.3% ) planned $5.6B sale of its Alaskan business is in jeopardy after a group of banks balked at financing the deal to buyer Hilcorp Energy amid plunging oil prices, WSJ reports.

A group of banks led by J.P. Morgan and including Wells Fargo, which had a proposed reserve-based lending facility to help finance the deal, is now uncomfortable with the loan given the decline in oil prices, according to the report.

A failure to complete the deal would be a blow to BP, which already has the highest debt levels in relation to its size among the major oil companies and is counting on the sale to help reduce the debt.

The transaction is the largest involving oil and gas production assets globally that have yet to close, according to data provider Dealogic.