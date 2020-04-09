Tuniu -2.8% post Q4 results

Tuniu (TOUR -2.8% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 4.2% Y/Y to RMB451.3M.

Packaged tours revenues were RMB344.3M (-3.7% Y/Y), the decrease was primarily due to the decline in demand for travel to certain destinations.

Other revenues were RMB107M (-5.8% Y/Y), the decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services.

Gross margin declined 932 bps to 48%.

Adj. operating expenses were RMB576.1M (+76.5% Y/Y).

The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.9B.

Tuniu's business has been significantly impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020 hence, the guidance is subject to change.

Q1 2020 Guidance: Net revenues of RMB114.2-159.9M, which represents 65%-75% decrease Y/Y.

