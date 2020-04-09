Allegion (ALLE +0.6% ) is withdrawing its FY2020 guidance until global markets return to normal.

The company’s operations in Mexico are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.

To mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the company reduced discretionary spending, eliminated non-essential investments, froze hiring and re-prioritized all capital expenditures.

The company currently has an undrawn credit facility up to $500M available and no payments due on the outstanding debt until September 2022.

The company will report its Q1 results on April 23, 2020.