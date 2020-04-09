Seeking Alpha
Condor Hospitality amends credit line, talks with other lenders

In response to economic and industry conditions precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Condor Hospitality (CDOR +21.5%), amends its bank credit facility:

    To provide extension options to March 1, 2022,

    Get waivers/modifications of some covenants; and

    Establish interest reserves for near-term debt service payments as necessary.

The bank credit facility represents more than 53% of Condor's loans.

Two other of its lenders, representing ~26% of CDOR's loans, have agreed to modifications to provide interest reserves or accruals during Q2 and talks are ongoing with a third lender representing ~15% of CDOR's loans.

Condor is also taking a number of other actions, including:

    Applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans, along with its hotel operators;

    Seeking potential recovery of certain losses through insurance coverage;

    Seeking other sources of revenue through health care providers, government agencies, universities, and airlines.

    Suspending capital improvement except for emergency circumstances.

    Reducing corporate costs, including staffing reductions, resulting in ~20% decrease in non-consulting expenses vs. historical operations.