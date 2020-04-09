In response to economic and industry conditions precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Condor Hospitality ( CDOR +21.5% ), amends its bank credit facility :

Establish interest reserves for near-term debt service payments as necessary.

Get waivers/modifications of some covenants; and

The bank credit facility represents more than 53% of Condor's loans.

Two other of its lenders, representing ~26% of CDOR's loans, have agreed to modifications to provide interest reserves or accruals during Q2 and talks are ongoing with a third lender representing ~15% of CDOR's loans.

Condor is also taking a number of other actions, including: