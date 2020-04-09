In response to economic and industry conditions precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Condor Hospitality (CDOR +21.5%), amends its bank credit facility:
To provide extension options to March 1, 2022,
Get waivers/modifications of some covenants; and
Establish interest reserves for near-term debt service payments as necessary.
The bank credit facility represents more than 53% of Condor's loans.
Two other of its lenders, representing ~26% of CDOR's loans, have agreed to modifications to provide interest reserves or accruals during Q2 and talks are ongoing with a third lender representing ~15% of CDOR's loans.
Condor is also taking a number of other actions, including:
Applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans, along with its hotel operators;
Seeking potential recovery of certain losses through insurance coverage;
Seeking other sources of revenue through health care providers, government agencies, universities, and airlines.
Suspending capital improvement except for emergency circumstances.
Reducing corporate costs, including staffing reductions, resulting in ~20% decrease in non-consulting expenses vs. historical operations.
