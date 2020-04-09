Loop cuts Facebook target, boosts Alphabet's on ad concerns

Loop Capital has cut its price target on Facebook (FB -0.6% ) after absorbing the likely impact of advertising weakness on the company.

The firm's cut its target to $215 from $245 - still implying 25% upside - and reiterated a Buy considering Facebook's status as a "tried and true" platform for marketers in times of stress.

But analyst Alan Gould has cut expectations for U.S. digital ad growth to 3% this year vs. a previous 17%, with little visibility into how advertising will perform until there's more economic normalcy.

He also has trimmed expectations for Facebook full-year revenue growth to 9% from 22%.

Meanwhile, Loop has raised its target on Alphabet (GOOG -0.7% , GOOGL -0.7% ) to $1,400 from $1,320, implying 17% upside; it notes search-related ads will be one of the last areas in advertising to see budgets cut.

Facebook and Alphabet are among a few big techs bucking a stronger positive market today.