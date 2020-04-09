CFRA has upgraded Snap (SNAP +3% ) to Hold, pointing to a likely pandemic effect on user engagement.

A price target update trims its target to $12 (now implying 12% downside).

As Snap gains overall ad share thanks to an engagement boost, broader weakness will hit revenues in the near term, the firm says. The pandemic might speed up a shift of ads to online/digital, it says.

Meanwhile, Loop Capital (also looking at tech advertising) has trimmed its Snap target to $19 from $20 - though its target implies 40% upside.