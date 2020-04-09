Tanzanian Gold (TRX -3.4% ) more than doubled the estimated Mineral Resource in the Measured + Indicated categories for the Buckreef Shear Zone, to 2.3M contained ounces of gold.

Drilling continues in the Company's Phase III (Ultra-deep) program that was announced on February 26, 2020.

First bucket was excavated in April, from the Buckreef Open pit, suggesting beginning of mining for ores to be processed by the Company’s new Oxide Plant, with plans to initiate cold commissioning of the Oxide Plant, by end of April 2020.

Geotechnical assessment of the Buckreef Deposit at depths below the proposed open pit, has also been completed.