New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reports 200 net new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state yesterday, the lowest number since the crisis began.

Also declining are intensive-care admissions and intubations (putting people on ventilators to breathe).

"If the hospitalization rate keeps decreasing the way it is now, then the system should stabilize over the next couple of weeks, which will minimize the need for overflow," Cuomo said.

But he continues to urge people to practice social distancing. "We can't handle the worst-case scenarios," he said.

There will be a lag between the front end of the virus (hospitalizations) and the back end (deaths).

The state reported 779 deaths on Wednesday, its highest single-day number, and warned that it could rise higher over the next several days.

The state is bringing in additional funeral directors to help deal with "the number of people who have passed," Cuomo said.

New York City reports 824 deaths inn the last 24 hours; the number differs from the state's tally because they cover different time periods.

Update at 12:00 PM ET: Federal legislation is needed to stabilize state and local governments, Cuomo said.

