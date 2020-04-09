Helix Energy Solutions (HLX +40.9% ) surges as Cowen says the company's recent update supports the outlook that it can "navigate upcoming debt maturities and could offer tremendous upside."

"Many investors assumed the worst and priced in fairly dire but plausible scenarios given an incredibly challenging environment," Cowen analyst James Schumm says.

The pessimism that may have been priced in now seem unlikely, Schumm says, as the update provided "critical reassurances" that customers are "not canceling work scopes en masse" and Covid-19 disruptions are "challenging but manageable."

Nevertheless, Cowen trims its stock price target to $3.50 from its previous Street high of $12, citing reduced EBITDA estimates due to dramatically lower oil prices.

HLX's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.