Federal bank regulators announce an interim final rule to encourage lending to small businesses through the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program established under the CARES Act.

The rule modifies the agencies' capital rule to neutralize the regulatory capital effects of participating in the Fed's PPP facility because there's no credit or market risk associated with the PPP loans pledged to the facility.

The interim final rule also clarifies that a 0% risk weight applies to loans covered by the PPP for capital purposes.

The PPP loans are guaranteed by the government; the loans are forgiven if the borrower keeps on or re-hires its employees.

The interim rule was announced in a joint release by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

