Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ +1.1% ) as it balances the company's strength in developed markets against weakness in emerging markets.

"We believe that management’s positive tone in recent meetings indicates a high degree of resilience to changing consumer habits related to the COVID-19 outbreak. In a 4/7/20 8-K, the company said that it has seen some growth in the U.S. and some European markets with high concentration of modern trade and some declines in some emerging markets with high concentration of traditional trade (such as small family-run stores) as well in travel retail and foodservice. We expect 3.4% organic growth in 2020 with outsized growth in North America and Western Europe (about 55% of sales) offsetting declines from lock-ins in China and some other emerging markets (about 37% sales)."

CS assigns a price target of $62 to MDLZ, which works out 22X the firm's 2021 EPS estimate.