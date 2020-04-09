White House to form another coronavirus task force - Reuters

President Trump is expected to announce soon that it will form a coronavirus task force devoted to getting the economy restarted, Reuters reports, citing a senior administration official.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was considering the idea.

The new group is expected to include White House Senior Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The original White House coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence and including health experts Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, is focusing on slowing the spread of COVID-19 and finding treatments and a vaccine.

Trump has said that he'll rely on input from health officials before making a decision on when to re-open the nation's businesses.

