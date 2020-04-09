Disney (DIS +4.6% ) analysts are reacting with low whistles (though, as always, some cautious ones) at the company's revelation that Disney Plus has surpassed 50M subscribers just a few months after launch.

Credit Suisse was one of a few to note that Disney's launch projections - hitting 60M-90M subs by the end of 2024 - already looks stale with Disney approaching the low end of that range. It reiterated its Outperform rating with a $140 price target, implying 32.5% upside.

Rosenblatt (also targeting a $140 price) figures the numbers track toward Disney Plus reaching almost 70M subs by June's end (with some possible help from ongoing stay-at-home measures?). It's "well on its way to become a dominant global streaming player for the long term," the firm says.

And while JPMorgan is impressed: "It's clear that the company provided this information amid the downward estimate revisions across other areas of the business." Still, streaming's a "core driver" to the company's ecosystem and will aid other operations as things return to normal. JPMorgan sees a $140 target as well.

A more cautious Bernstein has reiterated its Market Perform rating and $100 price target.