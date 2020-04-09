Starbucks (SBUX +1.6% ) is higher on the day after the company ripped the Band-Aid off giving a peek at sales trends and with analyst commentary leaning mainly to the positive side on a post-pandemic look.

Citi (initiated at Buy rating, $82 price target): "While the company has not updated its guidance to reflect the pandemic, our best estimate at this time is to forecast a 5% drop in FY20 revenues (year-end September) and a ~19% drop in FY20 EPS. However, we are optimistic that SBUX will return to growth next year, as we forecast 16% revenue growth and 32% EPS growth in FY21."

Bank of America (downgrade to Neutral from Buy): "We are concerned consumer purchasing will come out of the back of Covid-19 in a far more fragile state. We expect tempered purchases of more discretionary purchases including premium beverages and believe SBUX’s stock is reflecting more optimism on steady-state 2021-2023 estimates than we are willing to bake in. SBUX's stock is down 5% over the past 12 months and 18% since February 21st vs our CY'21 EBITDA down 14% over the past two months. We believe SBUX has ample liquidity to survive a period of pressured sales and that a compression in industry unit growth will be a positive for stronger names."

BTIG (Neutral): "We believe a lack of visibility on the pace of sales recovery in the U.S. will lead to depressed EPS results in the coming quarters. While we believe the issues related to coronavirus are transitory, we are not yet convinced that consumers will fully return to their prior purchasing habits when lock-downs are lifted in the U.S.... The company has suspended its share repurchase activity but does not expect to reduce its quarterly dividend. However, management did withdraw its annual guidance and indicated that it expects the impact on 3QF20 results to be more material than in 2QF20 and expects the drag to continue into 4QF20."

Cowen (Market Perform): "Our focus for SBUX is on the trajectory of sales improvement in both the U.S. and China amid COVID-19. We are more optimistic on the U.S., which had stronger performance prior to COVID-19. However, we point to U.S. traffic's historically strong +0.7 correlation with non-payroll growth that leads us to view a potential period of underperformance as likely if economic deterioration persists for a prolonged period following the eventual end of social distancing practices."