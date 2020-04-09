Franklin Resources (BEN +0.8% ) is preparing for a potential debt restructuring or bankruptcy of oil-and-gas driller Chesapeake Energy (CHK +13.0% ), the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The mutual-fund company, which owns a substantial portion of Chesapeake's debt and 12.4% of its equity, has hired law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for negotiations ahead of a potential default.

Chesapeake has completed a number of financial engineering actions to pare down its debt over the years through out-of-court bond exchanges. The recent plunge in commodity prices, though, have increased CHK's challenges in addressing near-term debt obligations. Meanwhile, its stock and bond prices have suffered.

The energy company has a $136M coupon payment due to junior bondholders on July 1 and a $192M bond maturity payment due on Aug. 1, the WSJ said.

Chesapeake, Franklin, and Akin didn't immediately respond to the WSJ's requests for comment.

