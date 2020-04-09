Franklin Resources (BEN +0.8%) is preparing for a potential debt restructuring or bankruptcy of oil-and-gas driller Chesapeake Energy (CHK +13.0%), the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
The mutual-fund company, which owns a substantial portion of Chesapeake's debt and 12.4% of its equity, has hired law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for negotiations ahead of a potential default.
Chesapeake has completed a number of financial engineering actions to pare down its debt over the years through out-of-court bond exchanges. The recent plunge in commodity prices, though, have increased CHK's challenges in addressing near-term debt obligations. Meanwhile, its stock and bond prices have suffered.
The energy company has a $136M coupon payment due to junior bondholders on July 1 and a $192M bond maturity payment due on Aug. 1, the WSJ said.
Chesapeake, Franklin, and Akin didn't immediately respond to the WSJ's requests for comment.
