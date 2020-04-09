PriceSmart (PSMT +8.4% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 6.1% Y/Y to $906.7M.

Net merchandise sales increased 6.3% Y/Y to $871.7M, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 0.3% Y/Y.

Comparable net merchandise sales increased 0.4% Y/Y, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 0.4% Y/Y.

The Company had 45 clubs in operation as of February 29, 2020, which were 9.8% Y/Y.

Operating margin was marginally flat to 4.28%.

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the potential impact of the outbreak on our results of operations and cash flows, we are proactively taking steps to access and preserve cash available on-hand and delaying strategic capex.” said Sherry Bahrambeygui, CEO.

