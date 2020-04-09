Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT +34.7% ) powers higher after cutting 2020 capital spending guidance to $50M-$60M from its original plan of $80M-$90M, a 35% reduction at the midpoint.

Calumet says it exited Q1 "with sufficient liquidity to appropriately fund its business operations in this fast-changing business environment."

The company has identified $20M-$30M of additional plant operating cost reductions, including closure of its Farmingdale, N.J., manufacturing facility, and a 60-day furlough of employees at its Louisiana, Mo., plant.

Calumet also says it had $320M of available liquidity as of March 31, including $100M of cash on hand and $220M of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility.