Analysts think results at Costco (COST -2.0% ) may have missed some high-flying expectations due to the metered traffic at stores and a pull-forward of some demand into February when the stockpiling trend first started. A couple of firms explain why that +12% March comp wasn't +20%.

Oppenheimer (Outperform rating): "Comps in the US increased 12.1% with two-year trends remaining strong at 17.6% vs. 17.3% in February and 12.9% in January. The results suggest a softening lately... We believe this reflects a pull forward in demand, restrictions in stores impeding customer traffic, shoppers browsing less in discretionary areas, and the shutdown of select services. We would take advantage of a likely continued volatile trade from here. Sales trends could slow further from here. COST shares have meaningfully outperformed year-to-date, up 4% vs. a 15% decline in the S&P 500."

Barclays (Equal-weight rating): "Our concerns on COST were validated by March sales results, and while we believe this will clearly be transitory, it is unclear how long specific mandates and behavioral changes will remain in place. To elaborate further, we have consistently commented on the fact that April could be negative for a many of our essential retailer names as stockpiling abates and discretionary purchases are close to non-existent – and we now believe this could be true for COST."