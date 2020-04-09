Azul (AZUL +3.2% ) reports cargo business revenue growth of 36% in Q1 and +13% for the month of March.

“We are proud to service Brazil in these critical missions. Our cargo services have been performing an important role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Since March, we have seen an increase in demand for air transportation of health care materials, including medicine, masks, and hospital equipment. Express deliveries from our e-commerce partners have also surged over the past few weeks, as most of the Brazilian population remains under quarantine. In March our cargo business grew compared to last year even though we had a significant capacity reduction in our passenger network” said John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO.