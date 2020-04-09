Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.4% ) shareholders will vote on a proposal urging the company to prepare a report on the costs and benefits of its environment-related activities "that are voluntary and that exceed" regulatory requirements, according to a proxy filing.

The company recommends voting against the proposal that says the company may be spending too much on green initiatives.

Exxon also faces shareholder votes on having an independent chairman, risks of petrochemical investments, political contributions and lobbying; it recommends shareholders vote against all these proposals.