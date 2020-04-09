Tapestry (TPR +10.4% ) launches an initiative to manufacture medical equipment for healthcare workers by repurposing its existing 3D printing capabilities in New York.

The initiative will include the printing of disposable parts required for respirators and ventilators, test swabs and face shields.

Resources will also be made available to create 3D printed parts for R&D prototypes needed by engineers and specialists working on COVID-19 related development projects.

In addition, the Coach brand will be donating product with a retail value of over $3.5M to COVID-19 related charities and impacted individuals.

