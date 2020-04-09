Visa (V -0.1% ) joins with startup Fold to roll out a debit card that offers rewards denominated in bitcoin instead of cash or airline miles.

Users will get credited as much as 10% of cash purchases made with the co-branded card in bitcoin.

For Visa, it's a turnaround from its original stance on cryptocurrency.

About two years ago it engaged in a public spat with crypto exchange Coinbase over transactions made using its cards. Then in April 2019, the two companies launched the Coinbase Card, which allows users to spend bitcoin via a debit card.

The cards are expected to be issued in July, Fold's CEO told Bloomberg News.