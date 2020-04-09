Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF +6.4% ) announces the retirement of its Chief Operating Officer, Robbert Borst effective April 30; he joined the company in 2017

Employees continue to work from home and the company says key critical path activities for the Valentine Gold Project are ongoing and continue on schedule, including the preparation of Environmental Impact Statement expected to complete in Q3 of this year.

Exploration camp remains closed, and Marathon Gold intends to reopen the camp to complete its 2020 exploration drill program, as well as site-specific engineering and environmental studies.